Spencer Strider And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 21

Strider is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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