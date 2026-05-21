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Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves • #99 SP

Spencer Strider And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 21

Spencer Strider will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, May 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Strider has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Strider is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Strider

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