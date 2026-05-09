Spencer Strider And Braves Play Dodgers On May 9

Strider is 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA and six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.