Spencer Strider And Braves Play Dodgers On May 9
Spencer Strider will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Strider has -114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Strider is 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA and six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.