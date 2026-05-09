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Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves • #99 SP

Spencer Strider And Braves Play Dodgers On May 9

Spencer Strider will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Strider has -114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Strider is 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA and six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Strider

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