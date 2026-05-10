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Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves • #99 SP

Spencer Strider And Braves Face Dodgers On May 10

Spencer Strider will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Strider is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing only one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Strider

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