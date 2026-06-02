Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Royals On June 2

Steer is hitting for a .272 BA, .348 OBP and .431 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 34 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Steer has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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