Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Royals On June 1

Steer is hitting for a .271 BA, .345 OBP and .432 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 34 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Steer has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Braves.

Luinder Avila (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second this season.

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