Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Royals On June 1
Spencer Steer and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Steer is hitting for a .271 BA, .345 OBP and .432 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 34 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Steer has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Braves.
Luinder Avila (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.