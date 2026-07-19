Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 19

Steer is hitting for a .250 BA, .329 OBP and .441 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 54 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (3-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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