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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 19

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .250 BA, .329 OBP and .441 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 54 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (3-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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