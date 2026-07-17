Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Rockies On July 17

Steer is hitting for a .247 BA, .328 OBP and .421 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 52 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 5 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Gabriel Hughes (0-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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