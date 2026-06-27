Spencer Steer And Reds Play Pirates On June 27

Steer is hitting for a .240 BA, .318 OBP and .432 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 46 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.75 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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