Spencer Steer And Reds Face Phillies On May 19

Steer is hitting for a .270 BA, .341 OBP and .454 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 25 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Steer has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.07 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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