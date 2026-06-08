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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Play Padres On June 8

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, June 8 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Steer has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .445 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 38 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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