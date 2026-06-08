Spencer Steer And Reds Play Padres On June 8

Steer is hitting for a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .445 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 38 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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