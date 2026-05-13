Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 13

Steer is hitting for a .245 BA, .316 OBP and .439 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 17 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (1-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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