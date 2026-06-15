Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Mets On June 15
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Steer is hitting for a .251 BA, .333 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 41 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Tobias Myers gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.