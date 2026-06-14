Spencer Steer And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 14

Steer is hitting for a .251 BA, .333 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 41 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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