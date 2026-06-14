Spencer Steer And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 14
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Steer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Steer is hitting for a .251 BA, .333 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 41 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.