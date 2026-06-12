Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Diamondbacks On June 12

Steer is hitting for a .257 BA, .335 OBP and .439 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 40 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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