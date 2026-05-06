Spencer Steer And Reds Face Cubs On May 6

Steer is hitting for a .254 BA, .328 OBP and .439 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 13 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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