Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Cubs On July 10

Steer is hitting for a .240 BA, .323 OBP and .421 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 51 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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