Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Cubs On July 10
Spencer Steer and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Steer is hitting for a .240 BA, .323 OBP and .421 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 51 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.
Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.