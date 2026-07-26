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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Face Cardinals On July 26

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Steer has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .240 BA, .320 OBP and .423 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 54 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (7-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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