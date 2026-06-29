Spencer Steer And Reds Play Brewers On June 29

Steer is hitting for a .238 BA, .315 OBP and .422 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 47 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Robert Gasser (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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