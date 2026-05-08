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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Play Astros On May 8

Spencer Steer and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 14 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cubs.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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