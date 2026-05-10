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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Play Astros On May 10

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Steer has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .248 BA, .324 OBP and .434 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 15 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Steer has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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