Spencer Miles And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 17

Miles is 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed two scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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