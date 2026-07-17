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Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays

Spencer Miles

Toronto Blue Jays • #62 RP

Spencer Miles And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 17

Spencer Miles will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Miles has -142 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Miles is 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed two scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Miles

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