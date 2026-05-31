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Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays

Spencer Miles

Toronto Blue Jays • #62 RP

Spencer Miles And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 31

Spencer Miles will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Miles has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Miles is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Miles

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