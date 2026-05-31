Spencer Miles And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 31

Miles is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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