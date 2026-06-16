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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against White Sox On June 16

Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jones has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .233 BA, .313 OBP and .326 SLG with a 41.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored two runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Jones has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

Davis Martin will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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