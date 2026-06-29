Spencer Jones And Yankees Face Tigers On June 29
Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will face the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jones has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Jones is hitting for a .215 BA, .311 OBP and .338 SLG with a 43.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored five runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Casey Mize (2-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.