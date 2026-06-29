Spencer Jones And Yankees Face Tigers On June 29

Jones is hitting for a .215 BA, .311 OBP and .338 SLG with a 43.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored five runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Casey Mize (2-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.