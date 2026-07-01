Spencer Jones And Yankees Take On Tigers On July 1

Jones is hitting for a .225 BA, .313 OBP and .366 SLG with a 42.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored six runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (4-1 with a 2.39 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.

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