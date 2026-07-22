Spencer Jones And Yankees Take On Pirates On July 22

Jones is hitting for a .233 BA, .317 OBP and .370 SLG with a 41.5% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored six runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 1 for 2 against the Tigers.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

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