Spencer Jones And Yankees Face Orioles On Aug. 19

Jones is hitting for a .211 BA, .296 OBP and .380 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 14 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Jones has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (4-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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