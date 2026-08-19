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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Face Orioles On Aug. 19

Spencer Jones and his New York Yankees will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Jones has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .211 BA, .296 OBP and .380 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 14 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Jones has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (4-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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