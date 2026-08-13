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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Play Mariners On Aug. 13

Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Jones has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .218 BA, .312 OBP and .403 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 12 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Jones has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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