Spencer Jones And Yankees Play Mariners On Aug. 13

Jones is hitting for a .218 BA, .312 OBP and .403 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 12 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Jones has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.