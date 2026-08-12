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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 12

Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jones has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .208 BA, .301 OBP and .383 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 12 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Jones has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller (4-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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