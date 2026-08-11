Spencer Jones And Yankees Play Mariners On Aug. 11

Jones is hitting for a .212 BA, .301 OBP and .390 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 11 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Jones has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Bryan Woo (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.