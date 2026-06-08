Spencer Jones And Yankees Take On Guardians On June 8

Jones is hitting for a .250 BA, .323 OBP and .286 SLG with a 41.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored no runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Jones has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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