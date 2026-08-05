Spencer Jones And Yankees Play Cardinals On Aug. 5

Jones is hitting for a .221 BA, .302 OBP and .404 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 10 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Jones has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (11-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.

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