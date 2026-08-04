Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 4

Jones is hitting for a .228 BA, .310 OBP and .416 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 10 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Jones has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins (2-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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