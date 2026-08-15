Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 15

Jones is hitting for a .214 BA, .304 OBP and .397 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 12 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Jones has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Braydon Fisher (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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