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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 14

Spencer Jones and his New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Jones has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .213 BA, .306 OBP and .394 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 12 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Jones has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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