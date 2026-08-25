Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 25

Jones is hitting for a .233 BA, .315 OBP and .428 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 20 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Jones has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

The Astros are sending Ethan Pecko (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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