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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 25

Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jones has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .233 BA, .315 OBP and .428 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 20 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Jones has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

The Astros are sending Ethan Pecko (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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