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Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #2 1B

Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 13

Spencer Horwitz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Horwitz has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Horwitz is hitting for a .286 BA, .382 OBP and .462 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 27 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Horwitz

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