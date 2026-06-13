Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 13

Horwitz is hitting for a .286 BA, .382 OBP and .462 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 27 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start this season.

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