Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Play Marlins On Aug. 13

Horwitz is hitting for a .261 BA, .368 OBP and .420 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 37 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (3-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.

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