Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 11

Horwitz is hitting for a .269 BA, .377 OBP and .433 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 37 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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