FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #2 1B

Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 11

Spencer Horwitz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Horwitz has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Horwitz is hitting for a .269 BA, .377 OBP and .433 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 37 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Horwitz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News