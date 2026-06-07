Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Take On Braves On June 7

Horwitz is hitting for a .280 BA, .381 OBP and .440 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 25 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.

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