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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Royals On June 14

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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