Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Royals On June 14

Arrighetti is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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