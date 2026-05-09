Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Reds On May 9

Arrighetti is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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