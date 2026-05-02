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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Face Red Sox On May 2

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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