Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Face Red Sox On May 2

Arrighetti is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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