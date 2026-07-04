Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Rays On July 4

Arrighetti is 7-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.