Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Take On Rangers On May 16

Arrighetti is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.