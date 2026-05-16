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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Take On Rangers On May 16

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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