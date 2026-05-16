Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Take On Rangers On May 16
Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Arrighetti is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing only one hit.
The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.