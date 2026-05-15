Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 15

Arrighetti is 4-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.