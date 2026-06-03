Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Pirates On June 3

Arrighetti is 7-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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