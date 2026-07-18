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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Orioles On July 18

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -148 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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