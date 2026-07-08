Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Play Nationals On July 8

Arrighetti is 7-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.