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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Play Nationals On July 8

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 7-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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