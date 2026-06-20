Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Face Guardians On June 20
Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -142 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Arrighetti is 7-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.